Founder Solid Rock Kingdom Church in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Apostle John Okoriko, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is God’s answer to outcries of Nigerians against the evil of corruption.

At a press briefing marking his 70th birthday, Okoriko said at the weekend that God brought Buhari to power in 2015 to rid the country of corruption, which had ravaged the socio-economic and political lives of Nigerians.

According to the cleric, the President’s integrity, passion and commitment to the fight against corruption earned him overwhelming victory in the 2015 presidential election.

“I believe that President Muhammadu Buhari may not be the best, may not be the holiest but just because there was so much cry about corruption; that is why he picked corruption as his major campaign thrust,” the cleric said.