Vice President of the Apostolic Church, Nigeria, Segun Awojide, has accused the Federal Government of being silent over increased killings by suspected herdsmen across the country.

He said this yesterday during a press conference at the headquarters of the church to commemorate its 100th anniversary.

Speaking on the killings, he said it is not the policy of the church to carry placards on the streets in protest, but said the church would rather stop the violence through prayers.

“We don’t preach politics but we pray for politicians. We are aware of the killing across the country by suspected herdsmen but we do not go into the streets to protest with placards, rather, we fight with our prayers because we believe in its efficacy.

“The church would always stand to make its place known in the society, but the question is; has carrying of placards stopped the killings? The church does not control the security agencies whose responsibility it is to guard lives and property, it is the Federal Government, yet they have been more silent than the church.

“The Apostolic Church is actively involved in evangelism and we have contributed immensely to the progress of the society through corporate social responsibility. We have been in existence since 1918 and we begun the spread of Pentecostalism in Nigeria.