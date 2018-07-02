Pastor Peter Olaniyan, Assistant General Overseer of the Christ Arrival International Church, Gethsemane Parish, Ibadan, has explained that the persistent killings in the country are not the making of President Muhammad Buhari, but a pointer to the fact that the end-time is here and that corruption is fighting back.

Olaniyan, a U.S.-based religious leader, who spoke while addressing journalists at his church’s headquarters in Rose Village, Moniya, Ibadan, said that the unfortunate incidents were beyond the leadership of the country, but an affirmation of the Biblical prophecy that when the end time draws near, nations shall rise against nations.

He pointed to the war that has been going on in Syria for five years, as another example of conflicts going on in other parts of the world without abatement.

“It is what the Bible said about the end time when nations would rise against nations. Look at the war going on in Syria for the past five years,” he said.

He, however, condemned the spate of killings, saying that no man has the right to kill another.

“Nobody has the right to kill another man. When you kill someone, you are killing God, because God made man in his image. So when you kill another man, you are killing God.

“It is not acceptable to kill a man, that you can’t create,” he added.

Pastor Olaniyan also attributed the violence to a situation whereby corruption is fighting back at those waging war against it.

“People fighting against those fighting corruption, are usually more powerful because they have more potent and powerful bond that binds them together,” he said.

He also advised the Adamawa State Government against taking the hasty decision in executing the five farmers sentenced to death over the alleged killing of a Fulani herdsman in Yola.

Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri of the Yola High Court recently convicted Alex Amos, Alheri Phanuel, Holy Boniface, Jerry Gideon and Jari Sabagi, all of Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State for murdering Adamu Buba, whose body they allegedly threw into a river while also maiming several others.

“Why do we continue to do the same thing when we know it will not give us a different result? What are we doing about the continuous killings? If they are foreigners as it were, can’t we stop them from coming to Nigeria?

Are our borders so porous that some people can just come in and start killing us? Enough blood has been shed in this country, so they shouldn’t kill people again. The government should rather get to the root of this matter to know whether the killers are really cattle rearers or are being sponsored by some people? Or we are just deceiving ourselves?” he asked.