Bishop of St. Paul Anglican Cathedral Church, Omu-Aran, Kwara, Rt. Revd. Philip Adeyemo, on Monday, expressed concern over the increase in domestic violence in the country.

Adeyemo stated this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran.

He said the trend was a contributory factor to the unwarranted congestion being experienced across the nation’s prison facilities.

Adeyemo said the development, which had posed serious challenges to security agencies, especially the Police, the courts, if not checked, could endanger the nation’s democratic system.

He said that the problem, now common among couples, siblings, parents and their wards, deserved the attention of the National Assembly under matters of urgent importance.

“It is disheartening to see most of our dailies occupied with stories of domestic violence in varying proportions.

“They include husbands killing their wives or vice versa. Sons murdering their parents or parents having illicit affairs with their wards.

“This attitude with its attendant casualties had done more harm than good to our security challenges, created prison congestion and damaged our image,’’ Adeyemo said.

He blamed the phenomenon on youths’ involvement in drugs and other anti-social acts as a result of lack of parental care.

The priest said most couples or parents had also failed to stick to their marriage vows and tenets of love, trust, tolerance, in whatever circumstances.

He charged relevant government agencies and advocacy groups like the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the National Council of Women Societies, to step up sensitisation against the menace.

Adeyemo urged religious leaders, irrespective of ethno-religious background, to direct their sermons toward tolerance, unity and peaceful co-existence.