Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi, the Chief Imam of Area 10, Jumma’at Mosque in Abuja has enjoined Muslim faithful to always imbibe good deeds in their daily activities to ensure peace and justice for all.

Al-Yolawi gave the advise on Friday while delivering his Jumma’at sermon: “Commanding Good and Forbidden Evil is a Collective Responsibility”, at the Area 10, Mosque in Abuja.

“Respected brothers and sisters in Islam, the act of commanding what is right and forbidding what is wrong is one of the fundamental teachings of Islam.

“The act provides an instrument whereby Muslims can guard themselves against social vices like corruption and maintaining healthy lifestyle, ” he said.

He, therefore, cautioned Muslims faithful against evil acts capable of destroying their lives.

“We should prevent evil doers from making a hole in the ship of the society so that the ship will not drown with the good doers, ” he said.

The Imam called on Muslim faithful to intensify prayers for peace and security in Nigeria so that kidnappings and banditry would be things of the past.

He said only prayers and genuine commitment from security agencies would ensure lasting peace and security in Nigeria.

Al-Yolawi said Islam promotes unity, peace building and good neighbourliness irrespective of one’s religious belief.