Rev. James Amadi, the President, Rivers State Union, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has urged new couples to continue to live in the fear of God in order to sustain their marriages.

Amadi made the plea on Saturday during the solemnisation of the marriage between Miss Temitayo Obe and Mr Kolawole Ogbede at All Souls’ Chapel, OAU, Ile-Ife, on Saturday.

Kolawole Ogbede is the son of Mr Dipo Ogbede, a former Editor-In-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The cleric said that because many couples fail to keep the admonition for harmonious matrimony, their unions often face many challenges.

According to him, the couple must have good companionship with each other so as to produce good heritage that they would nurture for God.

”The bible says that in the world you will face tribulations, but be of good cheer for Jesus has overcome the world.

“Marriage is not about bread and butter neither will it be rosy all through, but once you build your matrimonial home on Jesus the rock of ages, success is yours,” he said.

The occasion was graced by the Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof Simon Bamir and Mr Dejo Olatoye, a former Deputy Editor-in-Chief of NAN.