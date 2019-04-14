<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Anglican Clergy Mr Echezona Obioha in Awka has called on Christians and Nigerians in general to live above man’s praise in order to be in tune with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Obioha in his homily title “Beyond Man’s Praise” to mark Palm Sunday at the Church Of The Pentecost Diocese of Awka Anglican Communion on Sunday, charged Christians to emulate Jesus Christ by showing sacrificial love to one another as Christ taught his followers while on earth.

He urged Nigerians to live a life worthy of emulation as well as observe and respect the rule of the law in spite of their social statuses.

The clergy said that Christ was a leader who showed that humility and gentleness were key factors in human relationships, whether as followers or as leaders.

Obioha said that Palm Sunday signified Christ’s Kingship and that His entrance into Jerusalem on a donkey was a sign of humility, peace, love, and gentleness.

The cleric said that celebrating Palm Sunday signified the spiritual victory of the children of God over forces of darkness and fulfillment of the prophecy by Prophet Zechariah in the Holy Bible.

Quoting Chapter 9 verse 9 of the Bible, Obioha said that the Palm Sunday was a reminder to Christians of the important role of Jesus Christ in their lives.

“It is a reminder to Christians to use the beginning of the Holy Week for sober reflection and witness for Christ.”