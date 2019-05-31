<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The nation’s leaders, especially political office holders, religious leaders and those in charge of the economy, have been urged to make transparency and accountability their watchwords for the promotion of good governance and for the good of all Nigerians.

The Chief Imam of Sahaadatul Abadiyyah Organisation of Nigeria, Alhaji Ismail Abdullateef, made the plea at the third annual Ramadan lecture of the Ogun State House of Assembly held at the assembly complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abdullateef, speaking on the topic of the lecture, “Islamic Perspectives on Leadership and Challenges of Good Governance in Nigeria,” stated that for any nation to make progress in promoting good democratic ideals, religious, business and political leaders must be God-fearing and do everything to make life meaningful for the masses.

According to him, the nation is in need of quality leadership and good governance for the betterment of the lot of the masses.

Calling for improved funding of the educational and health sectors as well as ensuring food security, the cleric explained that such plans would avail indigent individuals the opportunity to benefit from democracy dividends, stressing that no amount of human and material resources would bring about economic growth without good governance.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Honourable Suraj Adekunbi, in his remarks, explained that the assembly hosted the lecture to spiritually lift the Muslim ummah for the period of the holy month and beyond.

Adekunbi, who described Ramadan as a moment of heightened worship, repentance, mercy and generosity which the faithful must utilise, said the eighth assembly had made legislations for the socio-economic development of the state which had resulted in successes recorded by the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led immediate past administration.

Prayers were offered for the state, former Governor Amosun, the Speaker, the new administration in the state and the people.