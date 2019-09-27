<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Dr Daniel Onyemachi, the President of Charis Global Vision Ministries, Singapore, has called on Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari to succeed rather than engaging in unnecessary agitations.

Onyemachi, who spoke in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia on Thursday, said that unnecessary agitation would not solve problems of Nigeria but tear the country apart.

The cleric, who is also the Founder and Senior Pastor of Deeper Life Christian Centre, Singapore, urged the people to always seek the face of God for their leaders and the country in general.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

He said: “Agitation does not solve problems; it will only destroy us as a people. Put your knees down. A man who puts his knees down can stand against all powers of hell.

“The Bible says we should pray for those in authority. Buhari and others in power need our prayers.

“We must join hands, spiritually and socially, in order to restore the glory of this great nation.”

The religious leader, who was in Nigeria to host the just concluded 16th edition of African Ministers’ Conference in Umuahia, cautioned political office holders and people at the helm against abuse of power.

He admonished them to be God-fearing while in office, adding that they would give an account of their stewardship to their maker, one day.