As part of efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people in Niger State, the Bishop of God First Ministries, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, has awarded scholarships to 25 students to study courses of their choices in higher institutions both in Nigeria and overseas.

Idahosa said also on Saturday that over 700 Muslims and Christians alike have benefited from his empowerment programme.

Speaking to newsmen in Minna as part of activities to mark the ministry’s 29th year anniversary, Idahosa said the high rate of poverty in the nation is “terribly bad”.

According to him: “We placed 25 people on full and part time scholarships through the Isaac Idahosa Foundation to schools both in Nigeria and abroad.

“The ministry has empowered over 700 people in just three weeks and they have all become entrepreneurs.

“The empowerment is for both Christians and Muslims.

“There is no discrimination religious wise.

“Everyone who fulfils the requirements is welcomed regardless of sex, ethnicity or which religion they belong to.

“Education is the only key that can bring people out of poverty.

“The worst kind of poverty is poverty of the mind.

“A poor mind would remain poor even if given N1 million today.”

Idahosa described the high rate of poverty in the nation as “terribly bad,” adding that it could lead to increment in crime rate in the nation.

The Cleric, while calling on government at all levels to work out ways of tackling poverty, stressed the need for Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, love and being their brother’s keeper.

Furthermore, he called on Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards, saying: “No Nigerian should complain of bad governance.

“Prayers will not elect the next leaders of the nation.

“It is your franchise, your PVC that elects the next governor or President.”