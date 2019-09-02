<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A cleric, Rev. Fr. Fidelis Izuakor, has urged Nigerian youths to desist from get-rich-quick schemes and work hard to gain financial freedom to become wealthy.

Izuakor gave the advice during his sermon on Sunday at Saint Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Okpuno in Awka, Anambra.

He condemned the growing trend of youths going into Internet fraud, armed robbery, kidnapping, rituals and other nefarious acts in order to make quick money.

According to him, the increasing rate of youth involvement in fraud and criminality for financial freedom was alarming.

“It is amazing how susceptible youths are in to get-rich-quick schemes in this country.

“It is a fact that wealth from get-rich-quick schemes quickly disappear; wealth from hard work grows over time. It’s in the Bible, Proverbs 13:1.

“The truth is that there is no secret formula to becoming rich other than hard work. But that’s not the answer people want to hear.

“We need to keep talking about this matter, hopefully to get the point across about the importance of snapping out of this `get rich quick’ mentality among our youths,” he said.

Izuakor urged Nigerians youths to look up to God’s plan and go for counselling to discern their path in life.

“To avoid these get-rich-quick financial traps, you must establish your standards by God’s Word: seek God’s plan for your life, stick to what you know, seek good counsel, and wait on God’s peace before acting.

“It is the blessing of the Lord that makes rich, and He adds no sorrow to it,” he said.

Izuakor also urged politicians and celebrities to stop flaunting their wealth on social media as it increases the get-rich-quick mentality of the younger generation.