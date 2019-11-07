<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, an Nnewi, Anambra State based Pentecostal cleric, has advised the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, not to return home for his mother’s burial, or he would be rearrested and hounded in prison without fair trial.

The Bishop, who claimed he had been fighting spiritually for the restoration of sovereign state of Biafra, said he saw in the spiritual realm where Kanu returned and was rearrested, warning that it would amount to a grievous mistake of his life and a suicide mission for the IPOB leader to come home for his mother’s burial, after narrowly escaping from Nigeria barely a year ago.

Udeh, General Overseer, Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries Inc. ak.a ‘By Fire By Fire’, told newsmen on Wednesday that he also saw in the spiritual realm where plans were being made to lure Kanu back to Nigeria through diverse means by those he called his pursuers, to send him back to prison.

He told Kanu not to listen to anything like that because his safety was not guaranteed if he returns to Nigeria, adding that Kanu has other siblings that could represent him at the burial ceremony.

He appealed to South East governors to rally round Kanu so as to give his late mother a state burial, adding that it would be unfair if the South East governors distanced themselves from the burial arrangements and failed to play active role as expected from them.

Udeh contended that no matter the differences between the IPOB leader and the governors, it would amount to failure of responsibility for the governors, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other Igbo leaders to give Kanu’s mother a befitting burial.

“If he returns, I will blame him. Steps reportedly being taken by Igbo monarchs for Federal Government to grant him pardon in order to return home to bury his mother, would not be in his best interest. His safety is not guaranteed at all,” Udeh said.

On the proposed relaunch of ‘Operation Python Dance 4’, Udeh said there would be enough pythons and other wild animals at the Sambisa forest, where he said, the army could dance to their satisfaction, instead of re-enacting the operation in the South East, as there had been peaceful co-existence, except acute hunger imposed on Nigerians by their leaders.

He lamented that the Igbo had been relegated to the background, with the North having a big chunk of the nation’s rulership, adding, “Time has come when leadership of Nigeria should be left in the hands of Ndigbo, or in the alternative, allowed to have Biafra.”