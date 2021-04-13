



Gombe State Government has declared 24 hours curfew on three communities in Balanga Local Government namely – Nyuwar, Jessu and Tolde.

The curfew is an aftermath of a communal clash that claimed lives and destruction of property.

These communities share borders with Adamawa State.

According to the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Njodi, the curfew will remain until further notice.





Njodi added that the curfew becomes necessary to douse tension and restore peace and order in the affected areas.

He said, “Gombe State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Nyuwar, Jessu, and Yolde communities in Balanga Local Government Area of the state with immediate effect.

“The decision followed the violence that erupted in the communities, security personnel have been deployed to restore normalcy while the curfew will subsist until further notice.”