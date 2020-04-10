<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The World Health Organisation (WHO) has refuted claims that the 5G network spreads coronavirus.

It said viruses cannot travel on radio waves or mobile networks because COVID-19 is a respiratory disease.

WHO in a statement on Friday, debunked the myth, adding that COVID-19 was spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

“People can also be infected by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose,” it said.

The world health body explained that being infected with the new Coronavirus does not mean that a patient remains infected forever, as many persons have been known to recover from the disease.





“Most COVID-19 infected persons can recover and eliminate the virus from their bodies.

“If you are infected by the disease, make sure you treat your symptoms.

“If you have a cough, fever, and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early, but call your health facility by telephone first.

“Most patients recover thanks to supportive care,” WHO said.

“You can be infected with COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19,” the organisation noted.

It urged people to ensure frequent and thorough hand washing and avoid touching eyes, mouth, and nose.