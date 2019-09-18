<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, will on Monday, September 23, swear-in 38 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

The event which holds at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court is one of the several programmes lined up to herald the 2019/2020 legal year of the apex court.

A statement by a Akande, Director Press and Information, Supreme Court on Wednesday stated that out of the 117 legal practitioners that applied for the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2019, only 38 were successful at the end of the rigorous exercise.

Out of this number, three are academics while 35 are advocates.

The Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation after the 2018/2019 legal year on Monday 29 July 2019.

“As customary, the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria will deliver a state-of-the Judiciary address which is ostensible to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the Nigerian Judiciary in the outgoing 2018/2019 legal year.