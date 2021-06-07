The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, on Monday administered the oath of office on Justice Salisu Abdullahi as the substantive Chief Judge (CJ) of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The swearing-in ceremony, which held in the Chambers of the Supreme Court, is coming over five weeks after Justice Abdullahi’s confirmation by the Senate.

The delay was due to the ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN’s), which Muhammad said has “regrettably crippled court activities across the country” in the last two months.

Administering the oath of office on Abdullahi, the CJN, who warned the new CJ not to allow his new position get into his head, urged him to manage the FCT Judiciary in line with the provisions of the law and the oath of office just taken.

“The exercise that has just taken place should, in no way, be taken for granted or simply tagged as one of those usual ceremonies merely required to fulfill set procedures and obligations. Your Lordship should note that it is a solemn pledge you have made with your Creator. The entire letters and words of the oath taken must reside in a prime place of your heart and be applied conscientiously in your daily management of both human and material resources of the Federal Capital Territory Judiciary.

“This is a bond that you must engrave in the template of your heart while adjudicating in all matters that come before you; and also while responding to issues concerning your fellow judges and staff. Impartiality, fairness, justice and equity must form the fulcrum of your administration so that your Creator will be happy with you and history will reserve an enviable place for you even when you are gone and forgotten.

“You are expected to conduct your affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath that has just been administered on you. Anything short of that will place you on a collision course with history; and God will ask you the questions that you might not be confident enough to answer,” he said.





The CJN, while warning that he will not condone any act of recklessness, abuse of power and public trust, said Justice Abdullahi should count himself fortunate to be so entrusted with the responsibility of presiding over the affairs of the FCT Judiciary.

He however expressed confidence that Justice Abdullahi would bring to bear his experiences gathered over the years as a Judicial officer in his new position.

“I have a personal and official knowledge of my lord for a very long time as a studious and visionary judicial officer and I am absolutely confident that nothing contrary shall steer us in the face by virtue of this new status.

“I therefore beseech you to bring these inherent qualities to bear on your new position and never see it as an opportunity to suppress, oppress, repress or settle scores with known or imaginary enemies. You must not embark on any voyage of vendetta because your new position is not only a test of your ingenuity and administrative prowess but equally, a window to peep and clearly gauge your level of tolerance and human relations,” the CJN added.

Justice Abdullahi has been in an acting capacity as FCT CJ after the retirement of Ishaq Bello in January 2021.

Following his nomination for appointment as CJ by the National Judicial Council (NJC), President Muhammadu Buhari had in April forwarded his name to the Senate for confirmation.

The request was made pursuant to Section 256 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Abdullahi is from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He was called to the bar in 1984, and he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in 1985.

Abdullahi became the Chief Registrar of the FCT High Court in 1997, and was appointed a Judge of the FCT high court in 1998.