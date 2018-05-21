The Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO) has adduced reasons why corruption trials in the country are very slow.

COTRIMCO said it identified poor prosecution, the absence of counsel for parties in court, reliance on irrelevant documentary evidence, and multiplicity of charges as obstructing the cause of justice.

Other factors militating against speedy disposal of corruption cases, according to COTRIMCO, are non-adherence to court rules\procedures, retirement\transfer of judges, re-assignment of cases to start de-novo, amendment of charges after the commencement of trial, and cumbersome record transmission process to Court of Appeal.

These facts are contained in the interim report presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Justice Suleiman Galadima (rtd), at the 86th meeting of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

A statement by Soji Oye, Director of Information, NJC, on Sunday, indicated that the committee distilled the issues from its findings after discussions with heads of courts and observations made from the surprise visits of the members to courts handling corruption and financial crime cases in some parts of the country.

On the part of the prosecution, the committee observed that offenders are charged to court before proper investigations of the charges are done, and afterwards expecting the court to detain such alleged offenders till the conclusion of their investigation.

COTRIMCO also cited inadequate prosecuting personnel at the prosecution agencies, pointing out that some prosecutors lack the requisite experience to prosecute corruption cases, which invariably leads to poor handling of such cases, etc.

The committee submitted that the prosecution in most cases duplicate charges which could be up to 170 against a defendant, but in the end are unable to substantiate them, leading to the discharge of such defendants.

The committee also observed the issue of multiplicity of cases involving the same defendants, and on similar subject matters going on in different courts at the same time.

“This particular factor makes it impossible for some trials to proceed.

“In spite of the fact that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 provides for day-to-day trial of criminal cases, a defendant who is undergoing trial in other courts is always unavailable for trial,” the committee stated.

Another major factor delaying criminal justice administration, COTRIMCO pointed out, is that cases are mostly adjourned when parties are absent in court.

In addition, the committee noted that where the defence challenges the voluntariness of a confessional statement, the judge has to order a trial-within-trial to determine the voluntariness of the confession, thereby causing delay.

On the issue of documentary evidence, the committee submitted that both the defence and prosecution are often culpable by relying on irrelevant evidence they would not necessarily use thereby causing unnecessary delay.

On the part of the court, COTRIMCO identified the following as contributing to the delay in the dispensation of corruption cases: retirement\transfer of judges handling such cases. When this happens, such cases which may have gone far are re-assigned to another judge to start de-novo.

“Granting of remand order by a court without following up to ensure suspects are brought to court; inadequate provision for proper record keeping and shelving of court files and other relevant documents in some courts.

“Cumbersome process of transmission of records from trial courts which impedes the early disposal of appeals, and difficulties associated with ascertaining addresses for service of process by bailiffs.

“Prison on its part contributes to the delay by failing to remind court of subsisting order to reproduce suspects in court and most times lack means to convey awaiting trials to the law court,” the committee stated.

To speed up corruption trials, COTRIMCO has recommended proper training for prosecution in the area of investigation, especially in the area of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015; need for prosecuting agencies to have competent prosecution departments manned by qualified personnel, and synergy between the various prosecution agencies to enhance proper prosecution of criminal cases.

The committee also recommended the use of professionals, such as accountants, auditors, etc, to investigate high profile and complicated cases; the need for training and re-training of staff of court handling criminal cases.

It added: “Need to provide judicial officers with a legal\research assistant to make their work easier.

“Proper funding for the judiciary and prosecuting agencies; deployment of more judges to handle designated corruption cases, and the complete overhaul of both physical and technical infrastructures in designated courts as some of them are small and not well ventilated.”

It also recommended the need to come up with practice directions for corruption cases trial to cure anomalies in the trial of the cases.