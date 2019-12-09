Convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has arrived the Federal High Court in Abuja for his arraignment on charges of treasonable felony and other sundry offences instituted against him by the Federal Government.

Following the detention of Omoyele Sowore and other activists, a coalition of over 200 civil rights organizations have given President Muhammadu Buhari a 14-day ultimatum to show commitment to the rule of law or face mass action and civil disobedience.

According to organizations on Monday, mass action was inevitable if the government failed to accede to their demands.

