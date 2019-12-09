Following the detention of Omoyele Sowore and other activists, a coalition of over 200 civil rights organizations have given President Muhammadu Buhari a 14-day ultimatum to show commitment to the rule of law or face mass action and civil disobedience.
According to organizations on Monday, mass action was inevitable if the government failed to accede to their demands.
