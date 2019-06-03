<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It was jubilation galore at the Lagos State Secretariat on Monday as the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu made good his promise to provide brand new staff buses for the state civil service.

Monday, the governor handed over 35 new buses to the civil servants in fulfilment of his promise to ease transportation problem and improving the welfare of civil servants in the state.

At a brief but impressive handing-over ceremony that took place at CSB Park behind GTBank, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola expressed appreciation to the governor for fulfilling his promise he made even on the first day of his resumption as the No 1 citizen of the state.

The HOS said the gesture didn’t only portray the governor as a doer of his word but also as a merciful leader who takes delight in the welfare of all workers.

Muri-Okunola maintained that the workers should be appreciative of the governor through hard work and more dedication to duty, because according to him “whom much is given, much is expected”.

“The only way we can reciprocate this kind gesture of His Excellency is to intensify our effort by being more hardworking and ensure due diligence to our duty”, Muri-Okunola said.

He stressed that during the electioneering campaigns, one of the requirements tabled before the governor was how to re-fleet the already moribund staff buses, which would not only enhance the commitment and dedication of the civil servants but would make their mind be at rest and make them concentrate on their duties and perform optimally.

He pointed out that the response of the governor then was that they should not be in haste but promised that he would consider their request when he resumes office

The Head of Service said to his consternation, on the first day in office the Governor entered one of the staff buses to address the workers but could not because of the bad state of the buses, which made him promise instantly that he would replace all the staff buses, which has been fulfilled.

“Let us thank His Excellency for fulfilling his promise by re-fleeting our buses even with all the state of-the-art facilities including air condition in all the buses. What I would advise is that you should take ownership of the facilities and improve on your performance and be more dedicated to your duty because to whom much is given, much is expected ”, Muri-Okunola said.

Responding, the Chief Driver, Mr Abiodun Olusesi, expressed appreciation to the governor for fulfilling his promise even ahead of expectation, adding that they would all take ownership of the facilities as advised by the Head of Service