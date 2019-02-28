



The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election for a second term in office as President of Nigeria, in the same vein congratulated all elected members of the National Assembly that emerged winners in the elections.

CISLAC urged the administration to urgently embark on appropriate policy reforms that will guarantee electoral transparency and all-inclusive development to enable smooth electoral processes in the future while it advised aggrieved political parties to remain law abiding and channel their grievances through legal process and shun violent protests.

The group in a statement signed by Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, the Executive Director of the advocacy centre, said “We are concerned by the rise of insecurity in the country in the run up to the elections. We therefore call on the re-elected government to carry out adequate security reforms by ensuring that our security architecture is strengthened and adequately supported to respond to the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers, insurgency, criminality, kidnapping, rural banditry and loss of lives and properties, and guarantee Human Rights is protected and promoted in Nigeria.”

He stated that there was an urgent need for the government to take proactive steps to reform the nation’s economic activities, starting from the oil and gas sector through the targeted Petroleum Industry Reform, and called for transparency and sanity in the tax administrative processes through constructive framework to enhance tax justice regime in both formal and informal sectors.

Concerning social sector reform, he noted, “We are not unaware of the continued dilapidation of the health sector, which urgently needs revitalization and revamping as it scores low in the management of disease outbreaks and surveillance, emergency handling and recruitment of medical expertise. We urge the government to meet up with the 2001 Abuja Declaration to scale up budgetary allocations on health care.”

Rafsanjani also called on the government to adequately fund the educational sector as a way of enhancing the quality of education and make it affordable for Nigerians.

He added that CISLAC also demand proactive dialogues with relevant stakeholders to resolve the ongoing crisis in the tertiary healthcare system.