The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), on Tuesday, called on the Lagos State Government to repair all dilapidated roads in the state.

Dr Uche Olowu, the CIBN President/Chairman, made the call when he was received in audience by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“We are canvassing for the repairs and rehabilitation of dilapidated roads in Lagos State, especially in Victoria Island and its environs.

”We, in the banking industry, will continue to partner with the State Government toward achieving its goal of transforming Lagos into a Smart City,” Olowu said.

He said that the institute was ready to collaborate with the government in organising an annual seminar for Judges on Banking and Allied Matters, for the Lagos State Judiciary.

”CIBN will leverage on its over 20 years experience of running a similar programme for all the judges in the country in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute,” he said.

Olowu also said that the Institute would be willing to partner with the relevant ministries of the state government to enhance the capacity of their personnel in the area of banking and finance.

While welcoming the CIBN team, Sanwo-Olu assured them of his government’s planned commencement of infrastructural renewal.

He said the repairs and upgrading of roads in the state, including Victoria Island and its environs, would commence from first quarter of 2020.

The governor said his government would continually provide a safe, secure and friendly environment for businesses in the state to thrive and live up to the expectations of the public.

He commended the Institute and the banking industry for their various contributions to the development of the state, especially toward ensuring an efficient and effective security system.