



The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) says its April ‘Diet’ examinations, which was to take place from April 7 to April 9, 2020, will now hold alongside that of October.

The professional examination that the institute serves its members for knowledge is usually taken twice, in April and October.

The Head, Corporate Communication and External Relations, Mr Nelson Olagundoye, said in a statement in Lagos on Friday that the examination will hold once this year.

” The Institute’s examinations will be holding once in the year, tentatively from October 6-8.





“The decision to reschedule till October is in line with the uncertainty surrounding the full relaxation of the measures imposed by the Federal and State Governments to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

“Also, to ensure safety of the students and other stakeholders who will be participating in the examinations.

“The Institute regrets any inconveniences this will cause candidates who registered and spent time preparing,” he said.

He urged intending students to register for the examinations on the institute’s website.

Recall that the Institute, on March 21, 2020, indefinitely postponed the examinations as a result of the pandemic which forced governments to introduce stringent measures such as social/ physical distancing protocol among others.