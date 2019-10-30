<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Students in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions need not fear over sexual harassment, intimidation, victimization and bullying, among others, anymore on campuses as a professional institute has initiated the ngrcampus.com Student Help Desk to save them from the malady.

Professor Anthony Kila, Director, Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS), speaking during the public presentation of the NGRcampus Student Help Desk on Tuesday in Lagos, noted that the CIAPS initiative was to lend an expert and helpful ear to students and others in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Kila, who stated that the help desk was also set up to provide information and guidance to students and others on campuses, confirmed that conversations, consultations, and researches have indicated that students, lecturers and other members of the nation’s tertiary institutions who face, suspect or observe harassment, intimidation and other forms of abuse, do not have an informal but organised and expert ear to talk to.

Professor Kila said the help desk would also “help to curb the sense of impunity that makes perpetrators feel confident enough to intimidate and harass people.”

He said CIAPS could receive complaints from the public through phone calls and logging on to student help desk, which could be found easily with the website, ngrcampus.com.