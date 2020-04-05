<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Many churches in Awka, Anambra capital witnessed a low turnout of worshippers on Sunday for the Palm Sunday service as they comply with social distancing orders by the government.

The Federal/State government’s order maintained that there must be at least a distance of 2 metres between persons in a gathering to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).





Whilst some worship centres continued their services online, some churches were closely monitored by law enforcement agencies in the state.

At St Peter Catholic Church Nkwelle-Awka, worshipers attended the 6am service maintaining social distance.

Meanwhile, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor of Awka Diocese conducted the Palm Sunday service live on Anambra Broadcasting Service TV and radio stations for its numerous members to follow from their respective homes.