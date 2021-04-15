



The men’s league of the Christ Church, Port-Harcourt (CCPH) has formally unveiled a platform – “Forum” with the mandate of addressing critical issues of national interest.

Addressing a press conference in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Dr Nelson Uwaga, Chairman, Planning Committee of the new platform and social movement, said the the platform would serve as a moral compass and conscience of the nation by raising awareness on sensitive and topical issues of national interest.

He noted that the church plays an important role in providing solutions to societal problems through an independent and influential voice.

He said the “Forum” would also be used for social re-engineering, especially to drive mass participation in the electoral processes to elect credible leadership in the country and give a sense of direction to the youths.





Dr Uwaga said plans are underway to organise the maiden summit of the “Forum” in Port-Harcourt on June 12, 2021, during which experts in different fields will make presentations on various issues, such as: The Church and Politics; Beyond Oil and Gas; Security; Food Security, and How to Harness the Economic Potentials of particularly the South South region in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the theme of this year’s event will be “What Nigerians Want”, while governors of the South South, religious leaders and other top government functionaries were expected as special guests and dignitaries at the event.

Also speaking, Barr Sotonye Etom, Vice President, Men’s League, CCPH Christ Church, and vice chairman of the planning committee of the summit, called for the support of the media to promote the objectives of the platform and assured that the aims and goals of the Forum would be upheld to create positive impacts in the transformation of the society.