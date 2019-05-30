<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A treasurer in the Apostolic Church of Nigeria, Friday Robbinson, who allegedly swindled a Senior Pastor of N850,000, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Robbinson, who resides on No.18 Bankole St., Isheri, Berger in Lagos, with two counts of theft and obtaining under false pretext.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the defendant allegedly collected N850,000 from Pastor Victor Ekong, under the pretext of introducing him to oil and gas business, a representation he knew to be false.

Unah told the court that the defendant committed the offence in August 2018 about 10.25 a.m. at No.2 Olanipekun St., Mobil Bus Stop, Ore-Ira, Ogba, Lagos.

He said that the defendant, who was an elder and also a treasurer in the church, obtained the N850,000 from the complainant and relocated to an unknown destination.

“The defendant approached the complainant that he wanted to introduce him to oil and gas business.

“The complainant initially transferred a sum of N500,000 to the defendant’s FCMB account and also gave him N350,000 cash belonging to the church.

“The defendant stopped coming to church and fled to an unknown destination the moment he collected the money,” the prosecutor said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. (Revised)

He pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, he is liable to three years in prison.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A.A. Fashola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until June 17 for mention.