The Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Plateau, has called on the federal and state governments to provide more facilities for the IDPs.

The News Agency in Nigeria (NAN) reports that the church currently harbours no fewer than 3, 236 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Heipang, near Jos.

Davou Gyang, a Reverend of the church, made this appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, in Heipang.

Mr Gyang said that the four latrines in the church were not sufficient for the 3, 236 IDPs and the pupils in the church’s primary school.

“We are in a serious dilemma, considering the few latrines and bathrooms that we have in the church premises.

“It is unfortunate that the latrines are being shared with the pupils.

“We pray that God, in His infinite mercy, saves us from any epidemic due to the limited health facilities in the camp,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the displaced persons were those, who escaped to take refuge in the church following attacks on 11 villages in Gashish District of Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South Local Government areas in June.

Mr Gyang said that the 250 mattresses provided by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), were grossly inadequate for the IDPs.

Some of the IDPs told NAN that most of them defecated in nearby bush or farms and take their bath before dawn.

Besides, they urged the government to help in rebuilding their houses, which were destroyed during the attack.

Yakubu Dati, the commissioner for information and communications, earlier called on the NGOs, religious and corporate bodies, as well as philanthropists to come to the aid of the IDPs.