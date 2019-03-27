<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dunamis International Gospel Centre yesterday in Abuja condemned the burning of goods belonging to some traders close to its premises along the Abuja Airport Road.

Reacting to a viral video and media reports, linking the church to the ejection and burning of goods belonging to some traders, Head, Central Administration of the church, Victor Stephen, distanced the church from the development.

He noted that attributing the church to the incident remains malicious propaganda.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Stephen disclosed that the Senior Pastor of the church, Dr Paul Enenche, never ordered anybody to pull down traders’ properties as claimed in the video.

Stephen noted that some traders selling outside the Church premises were even empowered by the Church as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to set up their own businesses and wouldn’t have in turn chase them away as being claimed in the video.

“Our attention has been drawn to a video clip circulating the cyberspace concerning Traders’ properties being burnt down by Dunamis Church at the New Headquarters.

“We wish to state, though with dismay, that the Church, Dunamis was not responsible for that kind of act and can never be. Dunamis is geared towards the restoration of human lives and destinies and can never be associated with such heinous acts to indigent persons.

“It is also worthy of note that some Traders selling outside the Church Premises were empowered by the Church as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility to set up their own businesses. It would, therefore, be mischievous for anyone to assume that Dunamis would authorize such an act,” Stephen said.