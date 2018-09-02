The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Kubwa, on Sunday in Abuja inaugurated its Nursery and Primary School for gifted and children with special needs.

The Board Chairman of the school, Pastor Alex Ogundipe, disclosed that the name of the school was PESACH International Academy and designed to accommodate children with special needs like autism and those living with disabilities.

Ogundipe added that God created everybody in His image, therefore, nobody’s situation should deny them of education and special needs teachers were employed for them.

He explained that PESACH was a Hebrew which means Passover, adding that the school was a model Christ centered school, established to nurture every child, both Christian and Muslims, to reach their full potentials.

He said: “A church is not about the physical building and the sermon, but a church is about the light and impact it has on a community.

“The school is an opportunity for us to show love, to build people up with a distinct Christian world view for service to humanity and for the good of the nation.

“It is a not for profit establishment because we will charge minimal fees and also support those whose parents cannot afford the fees to pay through charity.

“Pupils shall be developed to possess relevant skills that could compete favourably at the international level and among comity of nations.”

Ogundipe urged other churches to carry out Corporate Social Responsibility projects in their communities, stating that churches don’t pay tax and they receive contributions.

Ogundipe thanked the Bwari Area Council Zonal Education Department of the Federal Capital Territory Education Secretariat for their support in making their dream a reality.

Also speaking, Deborah Ogbede, Kubwa District Supervising Pastor, congratulated the church for their achievements and making the school a reality.

Ogbede assured them of her support and prayer for the growth of the school and the church, stating that the vision of the school is to expand into a university.

Also Pastor David Adewusi, Kubwa Christian Association of Nigeria Coordinator, said the decision of the church to set up a school was to meet the need of quality education in the community.

Adewusi added children that attend church schools tend to behave better in the society because the school helps to mound their character in line with the standards of God.

He also urged, churches in the country to follow the example of Cherubim and Seraphim and build schools that can cater to the educational needs of the poor masses.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that “PESACH” International Academy has Creche, Pre-Nursery, Nursery and Primary one to three classes.