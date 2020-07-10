



The Redeemed Christian Church of God has excommunicated an assistant pastor of the church in Akure, Ondo State, Mr Gideon Bakare.

The church also relieved him of all ministerial duties in the mission.

Bakare was recently accused of attempting to sleep with a woman in her matrimonial home in Akure.

In a viral video, the pastor is seen naked as the woman sits beside him while her family films the shot.

The woman, in the video, accuses Bakare of wanting to sleep with her as the cleric begs for mercy.

She also threatened to call his wife to see what he had done.

The RCCG, in a statement by the Head, Media & Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, on Thursday, dissociated itself from the alleged immoral act.





He described it as “completely contrary to the core values, doctrines, beliefs and practices of the RCCG and the undiluted word of God.”

Olubiyi further said, “The church, after reviewing the report of its investigation, noted that by his conduct, Bakare has not only tainted his personal reputation, but has portrayed the church in a bad light.

“Mr Bakare has therefore been directed to return all official items in his custody and stay off all associated connections with the mission with immediate effect.”

Olubiyi told newsmen that Bakare was a part-time pastor with the church, adding that his family was also devastated by the incident.

It was gathered that the cleric is a senior civil servant in the Ondo State Civil Service.

Olubiyi said Bakare could still attend any of the ministry’s parishes and appeal the church’s decision if he was not satisfied.