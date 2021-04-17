



The Tehillah Arena Gospel Centre (TAGC), Aba, Abia State has distributed 1, 000 bags of rice to some indigent people in the area.

Reverend Wisdom Madukwe Chairman of Tehillah Ambassadors Foundation (TAF) and President of TAGC, while handing over the bags of rice to the recipients called on all clergies and churches in Nigeria to reciprocate the gesture of what they receive from God by rendering assistance to the less-privileged.

Madukwe, who tagged the event “Operation Feed 1,000 Persons” programme equally extended the call to government and well meaning individuals in the country.

He said the distribution of the 1,000 bags of rice, was a gesture in replication of the love Jesus Christ showed to the hungry while on earth.

He noted that it is disheartening that some people had cultivated the habit of receiving from God, but only pray for the hungry, without giving back to the people who needed it most.

“As far as Bible and church is concerned, everything is not prayers. You can’t tell me that someone will come to you, informing you that ‘I and my children have nothing to eat’, you have money in your pocket and you asked that man to kneel down for prayers, you’re not fair to him.





“You’re completely wrong. That prayer can’t give food. My message to religious leaders is to subscribe to what Christ did. How he took care of the less privileged, fed them, brought them closer. Some people are like the dead sea, they only absorb, they don’t give back.

“I know what it means to be poor, I understand how it feels to sleep on empty stomach and I understand what it means for your children to say they’re hungry”.

He called on all those who have the hunger to see the poor and less privileged happy to join hands with him and rescue families suffering from abject poverty and deprivation.

“We wear shoes of ₦200,000, but there are people out there that ₦200,000 can establish for life, we wear necklace of ₦1 million but that can establish three or four persons. That’s my message for all of us. You can’t love without giving.”

Wife of the cleric, Kosarachi Wisdom Madukwe, said that God has been using the Foundation to bless indigent families, a process she said will continue, as rendering help to the needy is the true work of God.

General Manager of the Foundation, Mr. Michael Ofuonye said that the Foundation was designed to reach out to the less privileged without season or date, describing giving as everyday thing depending on the problem at hand.

Some of the beneficiaries including Mr. Chijioke Onyeabor Egwuonwu, Gracious Onuoha and Mrs. Ozioma Friday expressed their gratitude to the Tehilla Foundation.