



Following the attack on a former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, by gunmen which led to the death of three Police officers, he has condemned the incident, noting that he would be shocked if the attack was aimed at him.

Speaking on a programme on Channels TV, the outspoken Professor described himself as a village boy, who jogs, plays and trains in his village.

He noted that his village is the safest place for him in the whole world.





Faulting the attack, he noted that it was not an “Anambra way”. Soludo said that even though Anambrarians might vary ideologically in politics, they are still brothers.

“The attack is not the Anambra way. I will be shocked that it was aimed at me. I will not want to preempt until investigation is complete”.

He expressed shock that someone would come after him.

Commending the swift action of Governor Willie Obiano and security agents in the state, Soludo said he was unhurt and had received some security personnel’s in his home.