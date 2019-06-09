<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Executive Director, Closeguard Technology, Chuka Okoye, has accused security personnel of being unreceptive to ideas on how to tackle insecurity in the country, especially with the use of modern technology.

Okoye, who spoke yesterday at the grand opening and first partners conference of Closeguard Technology, entitled: Safeguarding what matters, when it matters and how it matters', claimed that several attempts to suggest ways to halt car theft and home burgling had been futile because security personnel see them as people who want to extort money.

“We are interested in solving security problems through automation. We started going into home security due to prevalence of home burgling. Right in the heart of Abuja like Utako, cars were stolen and the owners could not even locate their cars that is when we decided to provide technology to enable people locate and control their cars easily. There are so many problems in the country that people focus on making money rather than solving it.

“Unfortunately, when we met certain security personnel they reacted as if we were trying to make money from them. We end up working with those who are facing these challenges rather than going to the police,” he said.

Additionally, he gave a clue on how criminals break into cars, stressing that, “these criminals buy cars, discover the weaknesses and break into it.These knowledge is available on the internet.