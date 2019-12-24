<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar congratulates the Christian community in Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebrations.

He urges Nigerians to allow Love and Hope be their guiding principle as they mark the festivities.

Atiku Abubakar says that Nigerians, notably the Christian community, should be thankful to God that the Christmas festivities, heralding the birth of Jesus Christ, have come again.

The Waziri Adamawa says Love is the conqueror of all things, including the challenges and tribulations that befell many people during the year and that having come thus far to celebrate Christmas, HOPE should remain the watchword of the faithful that the future would be better.

He said that Christians should celebrate with all their heart and extend their joy to all their neighbours including their fellow countrymen.

He added that going by all that happened in the course of the year, it is only Love, Hope and expectations of a better future that can hold Nigeria and all mankind together