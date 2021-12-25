Christmas: Governor Ortom sues for united Nigeria

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sued for a united Nigeria as Christians all over the world celebrate this year’s Christmas.

Ortom, in a Christmas message signed by his spokesman, Nathaniel Ikyur, encouraged all Benue people and Nigerians in general not to lose hope in project Nigeria but to continue to work together to build an indivisible Nigeria.

He said that as Nigerians celebrate the 2021 Christmas, the yearly commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the love God has for mankind should be everyone watchword.

The governor noted that the period creates an opportunity for all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, political or religious affiliation to come together and work consciously to dislodge the terrorist forces destabilising the country.

He regretted the pain the activities of the terror groups wrecked on the political, economic and social life of Nigerians which he said had dragged the country to its knees.

“As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, let us celebrate as one big Nigerian family with love and care for one another.

“Let us avoid divisive tendencies where religion, ethnicity and political differences have eaten deep into our lives. This is not the Nigeria we looked forward to.

“This season presents to us, a unique time to share love genuinely, first to our immediate families and also to the larger Nigerian family where we speak and act for the unity of country irrespective of our political or religious differences.

“We must not allow this criminality by terrorists and their sponsors to continue and destroy our nation. Let’s come together to end it now for the benefit of our children and future generations,” Ortom said.