Christmas: Atiku Abubakar urges Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season

Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku has urged Nigerians to extend love to their neighbours.

In his Christmas message which he shared on social media, he emphasized on the essence of the celebration, adding that Nigerians should trust God for a better tomorrow.

He said, “Christmas is a time of love, therefore, I call on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country.

“We should continue to extend hands of love and fellowship to our neighbours and live as one big family, irrespective of our social, political and religious leanings and continue to trust God for a better tomorrow and a greater country.”