Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has expressed deep gratitude to citizens of the state for their collective will and resolve to stand for peace, unity and development for the state.

This was contained in his Christmas broadcast to the people in Uyo, the state capital on Tuesday.

According to the governor, “as we celebrate Christmas, the season of peace, love and goodwill, I ask you again to continue to embrace the peace, unity and development which we have pursued and promoted the past four and half years. I urge you to invest more, by your thoughts, deeds and actions on those things that unify us around our common purpose of living in a prosperous and peaceful state and to forswear indulging in divisive tendencies”.

He urged interest and political groups to rise above seeking personal gains and join hands with his administration to work for the overall good of the state, saying “let me again, extend my hands of fellowship to my brothers and sisters on the opposite side of the political divide to come join me in building this piece of God’s real estate.

“There are no redeeming values in antagonizing the leadership of the State or working to negate the gains we have collectively achieved or financing the publication of unsanitized materials on the developments and vision we have provided simply because you disagree with the leader or the party that controls the State.

“The interest of Akwa Abasi Ibom State is deeper and profoundly more significant than our personal interests. When we de-market our State and the leadership, when we intentionally manufacture non-existent situations aimed at portraying our State in less than attractive manner, we should remember that we are putting in jeopardy the future of our children whom we should all work to secure.

“Political parties like I said during the Carol night represent vehicles to seek power; we should not allow the flaming passions of partisanship affect the cord of our unity and brotherhood. My doors are wide open and phone lines also are open to engage my brothers and sisters on the other side. Come, let us build our land”.

Gov Emmanuel assured citizens that his focus is on consolidating on the gains made so far on the Akwa Ibom project and urged for sustained support to succeed in actualizing the vision.

“As we settle down for governance, free from the distractions and claptrap of the political space, let me again assure you that we will continue to invest heavily in education, healthcare, enduring infrastructure, human capital development, aviation, industrialization, power sector, sports, tourism, women and youth empowerment schemes and of course, our Ibom Deep Seaport.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ, let the spirit of the season- a season of love and happiness, of goodwill and celebrations be the abiding cords of our unity, prosperity and continuous peace, progress and development”.