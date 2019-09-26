<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) has brought together over 50 million Christians in Nigeria to end violence against children.

The programme which is in collaboration with UNICEF and with the financial support of USAID and the European Union, the Christian Council is advocating for a Nigerian society where children are seen as heritage of God and are not victims of violence of any form.

A communique issued at the end of it’s workshop on churches commitment towards ending sexual violence against children in Nigeria held in Abuja and signed by Rev Ibrahim Wushishi, participants from CCN member churches across Nigeria said they are committed to using their influence to help in preventing sexual violence against children and provide support to victims in collaboration with national child helpline, managed by the Cece Yara Foundation.

“We call on all the religious, political and traditional communities as well as governments and the entire society at large to respond to the findings related to sexual violence against children in Nigeria as contained in the findings and recommendations of the “Out of the shadows” Index:”

“We hereby share the toll-free helpline (08008008001) for victims of sexual violence and their families and encourage the society to make use of it. It should be noted that Child Sexual Abuse includes non-contact abuse, exposure to sexual language and images. Such violence is intimately linked to mental health challenges later in life. Raise awareness and stop the exposure of children to sexual images and language, for which internet poses an increased risk,” the communique said.

The group also drew the attention to the need to re-examine the existing policies of all the bodies to which they belong and the policies of the countey with a view to discerning whether these policies encourage sexual violence against Children in any form.

“There is no such law in Nigeria mandating people to report incidents of child sexual abuse and exploitation. We call on the government to make the reporting of child sexual abuse mandatory. Nigeria has limited social safety nets and social protections for child victims of sexual offences such as reporting mechanisms, prevention and rehabilitation services, and victim support programmes. We also demand training of police, so that reports on child sexual abuse are treated adequately. Special consideration should be given to children with disabilities to ensure their protection from sexual abuse,” the communique said.

The group said the Nigeria’s technology and telecommunications industries are not collectively engaged with the issue of child sexual abuse and exploitation but call on the CEO’s of telecommunication industries in Nigeria to adopt the measures available to prevent online violence against children through the “We Protect Alliance”.

“We call on the remaining states in Nigeria who have not yet domesticated “The Child Rights Act” to do so without further delay. We have come together as Christians to sensitize on the evil of Violence Against Children and to do all in our power to end it.”

“We call on all religious leaders and on every one hearing us today to join hands with us in creating a safe space devoid of all sexual assault and harassment for our children, by focusing together on existing solutions, and building on the findings of the “Out of the shadows” index and other researches on sexual violence against children.”

“May our hearts be truly changed towards our children in love. May the systems of injustice that perpetuate violence crumble in our times and through our efforts and may the Almighty God receive all the glory in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, Amen, ” the communique added.