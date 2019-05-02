<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Christian Chukwu’s kinsmen from Obe Agbo Village, Obe Community, in Nkanu Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu state, have expressed profound appreciation to prominent Nigerians, including Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for their timely intervention to save the life of their son.

The community leaders, led by Chief Pat Agu, conveyed the community’s gratitude to Nigerians, when they visited the former Super Eagles’ coach in his Trans Ekulu residence in Enugu on Thursday.

They also expressed special appreciation to Chief Femi Otedeola and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for their quick response to the clarion call to save Chukwu’s life.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation was full of joy to see that Chukwu, who has been down with an undisclosed ailment, was strong and stable.

Addressing newsmen at the end of their interaction with Chukwu, Agu said that “our people have continued to imagine what could have become of their son, if not for the quick intervention by these notable Nigerians.

“The people of Obe Village and the entire Obe community were in joyous mood when they heard that their son was responding to treatment.

“We appreciate Gov. Ugwuanyi, Amaju Pinnick-led NFF and Otedeola for their quick intervention to save our son.

“We thank God for their assistance. God used them and other Nigerians, who have contributed in prayers and other means to restore the life of our prominent son,” Agu said.

He also thanked the South-East governors, especially Gov. Willie Obiano, who, he said, had stood solidly behind Chukwu and other ex-Rangers players.

“We are not forgetting the US-based Anambra-born philanthropist, Mr Benson Ojindu, who has always been there for former Rangers players,” he said.

He said that Ojindu raised the alarm over Chukwu’s health challenge and alerted many Nigerians at home and diaspora through the social media.

Also, Chief Osita Ikem, the Igwe-designate for Obe Agbo community, said that the leaders came to rejoice with their son and to appreciate Ugwuanyi and other Nigerians “for their timely intervention.”

Ikem said: “We are here to show our profound gratitude to Enugu state governor, the NFF and God-sent philanthropist, Otedeola, for their kind gestures and support to our brother and son.

“I thanked God that our brother and son is now sound and healthy and pray that God should continue to perfect his healing.

“It is also my wish to thank the media, who did not keep quiet or turn their back on our son during his precarious time in the sick bed.”

Chiedozie Nwonovo, the Youth chairman of Umu Ikowu in Obe Agbo, said that youths of the area fully identified with Chukwu at the moment of his ailment.

Nwonovo described Chukwu as their role model, saying that they were proud to have him as their father and “son of the soil.”

He said: “We grew up to hear about Chukwu’s exploits in football and achievements for his fatherland and he remains a role model for all the youths of Umu Ikowu.

“You cannot describe Nkanu LGA without mentioning Chairman Chukwu because he is a household name in Enugu state and Nigeria.

“We were all sick both in body and spirit when we heard that he is battling with illness and I thank God for using our amiable governor and others to save his life.”