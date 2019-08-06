<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It was a gathering of who-is-who in the round leather game as former Green Eagles Captain and Coach Christian Chukwu went for a thanksgiving service to show appreciation for God’s mercies on his safe return from a hospital in London where he went to treat a health challenge.

St. Philip Anglican church, Obe, Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State was the venue of the service that had the Arch-Bishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Anglican Communion, Emmanuel Chukwuma, officiating with other ministers of God.

Bishop Chukwuma while preaching at the service thanked God for sparing the life of the football legend through the timely intervention of Enugu state government led by Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Rangers Management Corporation led by Prince Davidson Owumi, Chief Femi Otedola and many others who committed prayers and finances for the treatment abroad.

“I must say that God saw all your good deeds in your service to Nigeria and sent people to come to your aid in your hour of need. Surely, every good deed has a reward and we are here today to show thanks to God for His mercies in granting you (Christian Chukwu) quick recovery from the health challenge you encountered. We are here today to thank and praise God for his grace and ask for more glorious years,” stated the Bishop.

Also speaking, Hon. Joe-Martins Uzodike who represented PDP Vice-Presidential candidate in the 2019 election and former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi at the occasion said, “It is with joy that we are gathered here today to celebrate with one of our own, a legend in the game of football who recently returned hale and hearty after overcoming a health challenge. We thank God and praise Him for His mercies.”

At the after-service reception that brought together all that matters in the game of football from far and near as well as family members and big wigs in Obe town, the Traditional Prime Minister and Onowu of Obe, High Chief, Patty Agu, who was obviously filled with joy said, “It can only be God that made this happen for our brother, Christian Chukwu, to recover from a serious health challenge. God used the persons of Enugu state governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; business mogul, Femi Otedola; philanthropist, Benson Ejindu; Rangers Management Corporation and a host of others too numerous to mention to come to the aid of our dear brother.

“Otedola, especially showed that he was a completely detribalized Nigerian with his actions in the period of challenge for our brother.”

General Manager of Rangers International F.C, Prince Davidson Owumi, who is also the chairman, Ex-Rangers International Footballers Association whose members graced the occasion in large numbers said, “Chukwu remains a legend to all of us and we are here to share in the joy of his safe return from a medical trip abroad. We thank all those that contributed their human and financial resources towards overcoming the health challenge. We are indeed very happy.”

Coach Christian Chukwu while thanking all those that made out time to be with him at the thanksgiving service said, “I am really very glad and appreciative of the good will shown to me in my hour of need. I can’t start naming all of them but God who made it possible for them to think positive of me shall pay them all in like manner. I thank all those that made out time to be here for the service. Sincerely, it can only be God.”

Chukwu had gone to a London hospital for treatment to a health challenge and returned few weeks back to the warm embrace of enthusiastic followers of the game.