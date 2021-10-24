Chrisland school reacts to bullying of Mercy Johnson’s daughter

Chrisland School has reacted to allegations by Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, that her child was being bullied by her daughter’s teacher.

The issue has now garnered a series of reactions on social media as the school management revealed in a terse statement that it has started investigating the matter.

Akin Fadeyi, a member of the Advisory Board of the school in a statement said the school is not unaware of the incident but would establish the truth of the matter.

He noted that safeguarding the rights, dignity and sense of esteem of every child in their care was a priority.

“We are not unaware of the development at one of our schools which led to a social media incidence involving one of our pupils’ parents.”

“In other not to jump in the fray or rush to the media with half-truths which may be unjust to all concerned, we are working on every available information at our disposal to investigate what actually took place to enable us to establish the veracity of each claim and true state of things.

“This, we have swiftly embarked upon by deploying our well-tested processes to engage with each and everyone concerned, both within our internal and connected relationships.

“In the meantime, safeguarding the rights, dignity, creative capacity and sense of esteem of every child under our care, remain irrevocably entrenched at the core of our corporate ethos, even as we always keep our doors open to embrace constructive feedback from the concerned public and especially our stakeholders.

“We will communicate further with the public, once we have satisfactorily ascertained the true position of things. Permit us to express our profound gratitude to the media and all our stakeholders, for not just taking interest in this matter but for also seeking to establish balanced perspectives.”