The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority on Thursday reiterated its powers under the relevant provisions of the Lagos State Traffic Laws of 2012 (as amended) to impound any vehicle and apprehend recalcitrant motorists who contravene any section of the law.

This was stated in a Press release signed by Head, Public Affairs of LASTMA, Mamud Hassan, on Thursday.

The release noted that LASTMA’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chris Olakpe, spoke while receiving members of the Humanitarian Voluntary Association for Community Development who came to express solidarity and sympathy over the death of 18 traffic officials of the agency that died in line of duty in 2018.

Olakpe said that, “contrary to misinformation in some sections of the media, the agency is fully empowered by law to make arrest where and when necessary.”

Olakpe, who is a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, said the traffic laws of Lagos State equipped officials of the agency with powers to arrest where appropriate, and to also make the offender to pay the fine stipulated for the offence under the law.

He added that the law allows for penalties for neglect of traffic directives, while disobeying traffic control personnel also attracts fines and impounding of vehicles.

He also counselled motorists to take advantage of the “open-door policy of LASTMA” by reporting any erring officer.