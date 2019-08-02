<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Chris Olufunmilola Okunowo, F.IoD, a renowned legal practitioner and businessman has been elected as the 16th president of the Institute of Directors Nigeria (IoD) for a two-year tenure.

He succeeds Alhaji Ahmed Rufai Mohammed, F.IoD, who retired after his tenure expired at the 2019 annual general meeting of the institute, held recently at its secretariat in Lagos.

Other elected officers are, Dr. (Mrs.) Ije Jidenma, F.IoD as first vice president and Alhaji Tijjani Borodo, F.IoD, as second vice president.

Prior to his election as president/chairman of council, Chief Okunowo was first vice president of the institute. Before then, he had served as second vice president and honorary legal adviser of the institute.

Okunowo is a seasoned lawyer with over 36 years’ experience in both legal practice and the corporate world. He is the Chairman/CEO of Chris-Kenneth Limited, Mastersound Entertainment (Nig.) Limited, Goodwill Investments Limited, Energy Corp Resources (Nig.) Ltd., and Cathedral (West Africa) Ltd, amongst others.

He was one of the founders/promoters of the defunct Midas Merchant Bank Limited, Lagos and City Trust Merchant Bank Limited, a legacy bank of Union Bank of Nigeria. He is also the chairman of GO FORTE Foundation, an NGO for the restoration of the environment.

An avid sportsman with keen interest in soccer, athletics and cricket with laurels to his name, Okunowo’s unflinching commitment to the propagation of human values led him to acquire membership of notable associations and clubs such as Metropolitan Club, Ikoyi Club, Yoruba Tennis Club and Lagos Motor Boat Club.

He is also a member of many professional bodies such as Nigerian Bar Association, International Bar Association, Commonwealth Lawyers Association, and Capital Market Solicitors Association of Nigeria, among others.