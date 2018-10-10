



The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said no agreement had been reached on the new National Minimum Wage.

Ngige said this on Wednesday after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said while the Federal Government proposed N24,000, the Organised Private Sector fixed N25,000, Labour wanted N30,000, with State Governors offering to pay N20,000.

He therefore said there was no truth in the claim that an agreement had been reached fixing the new National Minimum wage at N30,000.

He said Convention 131 of the International Labour Organisation recognises that the most important thing to consider in fixing a new wage is the ability to pay.