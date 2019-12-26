<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A newly wedded bride, Mrs Abiola Akinremi, has said that she chose to get married on Christmas day, so she could easily remember her wedding anniversary date.

Akinremi, formerly known as Abiola Adeoye, said this on Thursday in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

Akinremi said that she was not good at keeping records especially numerics like pins, codes, digits, phone numbers and as such decided to get married on a significant day that could serve as a reminder.

“Although I have always known that I would get married on a day that I would easily remember; but I didn’t think it would be on Christmas day.

“Sadly, the reason is because I ordinarily don’t have a long memory span for numbers and this is not because I have a bad memory in totality; I just have issues with numbers.

“So getting married on Christmas day is a major achievement for me because I would not want to be offending my husband on our anniversary by forgetting the date,” she said.

Akinremi disclosed that as at October, she and her husband never envisaged getting married in 2019, considering that there were no more significant days left in the year.

“I would have waited till Valentine’s day in 2020 or Easter day or Children’s day, or even Independence day to get married.

“But when I sold the idea of getting married on Dec. 25, which was on a Wednesday to my husband, he said it was a brilliant idea because he knows my predicament.

“When we both told our parents, they also thought it was a good idea and immediately swung into wedding preparation.

“Our pastors didn’t hesitate also because we had completed all the church’s pre-marital courses and were only waiting for a significant day,” she said.

Akinremi however said that her predicament had cost her so much in life and was already seeking help with the help of her husband and would see a therapist, if the need arises.

Forgetfulness is a common phenomenon that tends to increase with age and numeric forgetfulness is also a common form of forgetfulness of numbers, digits or codes that have been extensive.

This type of forgetfulness is yet to have a proven scientific therapy to solve the mystery.