Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Sunday that many people would been in trouble had he died in the February 2nd chopper crash in Kabba, Kogi State.

The VP listed those in charge of his security, his protocol and the Kogi State Government among those that would have been in trouble by now, trying to explain what happened.

But a grateful Osinbajo clarified that God delivered those who would have been in trouble, just like He ensured that he survived unhurt like many others on board the ill-fated helicopter.

He spoke at the Aso Villa Chapel in Abuja last night during a thanksgiving service, “The State House Thanksgiving Concert.”

The chapel held the service to celebrate the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo on February 23.

The VP stated, “On February 2nd, God gave me reason to know that but for His grace, we would have been consumed, when our helicopter crashed.

“When the crash occurred, for a moment, there was complete silence. For a second, it occurred to me that if we had died, that is what it would have been, complete silence. But we all got out without a scratch. God delivered us.

“God also delivered those in charge of our security; the Government of Kogi State would have also been in trouble.

“We give God all the glory. I pray God will also be kind to you all also; that you will never be lacking in support, care and genuine prayers.”

The VP also recalled how he was unable to fulfil the promise of a quiet life he made to his wife, Dolapo, as politics had taken much of his time.

He stated that until 2015, he doubted if he had considered politics an attraction, much less visiting all the states in the country on election campaigns.

“I am constantly reminded by my wife that she wanted a quiet life, which I promised as an academic, but here we are today.

“I know that I don’t have special qualifications; all the exultation comes from God”, Osinbajo added.

The sermon of the service was given by an Assistant General Overseer and Pastor in charge of Northern Region of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi.