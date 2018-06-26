Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari is afflicted by conflicts of interests function as President of Nigeria as well as Grand patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association.

The group in a communiqué issued at the end of meeting in the Akure, home of its leader, Reuben Fasoranti, said: “Three months ago,we did say that the President is afflicted by conflict of interests as Grand Patron of Miyetti Allah and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

“It is the affliction that has seen him now functioning as a Miyetti Allah godfather at a time he should be presidential. We asked him and we are calling on him to make a choice between the two” .