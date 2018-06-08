Plateau State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Kuden Kamshak Deyin, has confirmed the death of five persons and 126 suspected cases in fresh outbreak of cholera epidemic in Jos North Local Government Area of the State.

Dr. Kuden, who made the disclosure yesterday, during a press briefing in Jos, also said two cases of Monkey Pox have been recorded in Shendam Local Government area of the state.

He said the cholera outbreak was recorded in six wards of Naraguta B, Abba NaShehu, Lamingo, Angwan Robot/Rimi, Ali Kazaure and Jenta Adamu electoral wards.

“In the last two years, the state did not recorded any cholera outbreak, but, this year, from epidemic week on the May 23, 2018, till date, we have long list of 126 cases of cholera outbreak and five deaths. The epidemic is recorded in six wards in Jos North Local Government area.

“People need to protect themselves against cholera, by having the appropriate vaccinations beforehand, drinking only water that is boiled or from a sealed bottle, and following good hand-washing practices, which is very important to prevent the spread of the disease.”

Dr. Deyin advised the residents to seek medical attention, immediately, if they experience symptoms, such as leg cramps, vomiting and diarrhea while in a community where the disease exists.

He urged the public to avoid salads, raw fish and uncooked vegetables, and ensure that food is thoroughly cooked, water bottled or boiled and safe to consume, and avoid street food, which, he said, can carry cholera and other diseases.

Deyin said he had raised the alarm on the looming cholera outbreak in the state during the last State Executive Council meeting, following incessant dumping of wastes in strategic locations in the state.

He said the two cases of monkey pox were imported from Port Harcourt, where a victim came from to Jos for treatment, and the elder brother became infected, and both were treated at Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, and discharged home.

Dr. Deyin said government is making effort in curtailing the outbreak of the cholera and urged the public to join hands with government in observing the necessary preventive measures.