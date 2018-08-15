Twenty eight people have lost their lives to cholera in Kano between the months of January and July this year as a result of 400 reported cases of acute watery diarrhea and 50 confirmed cases of cholera across 33 local government areas in the state.

This was confirmed by the state’s commissioner of health, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, while addressing news men in his office on Tuesday.

Explaining steps taken by the Kano state government through his ministry, the commissioner stated that measures have been taken to alleviate the situation while reminding the public that currently there are 17 states battling the outbreak across the country including Kano.

“As you might be aware, the country is currently experiencing increased incidence of acute watery diarrhea and an ongoing cholera outbreak in 17 states”.

Meanwhile, the sum of N32 Million Naira has been earmarked to tackle the plight. More so, a Rapid Respond Team has been set up for continued surveillance for all epidemic prone diseases in the state to avoid any outbreak.

Getso who spoke at the flag off ceremony of the first round of 2018 maternal, newborn and child health week in Kano said that, the control of the outbreak depends not only on government but also on other key stakeholders such as the Civil Society Organizations, media, Community-Based Organizations, families and individuals. He further assured that the situation is under control.

The commissioner called on the general public to adopt safety measures such as; drinking safe and clean water by using chlorine to treat the water, avoid open defecation, ensure regular washing of hands with soap on a regular basis as well as ensuring that suspected cases are reported to a nearest health centers among others.

In the same vein, the state government has set aside N98 million for the provision of essential drugs for MNCH week, in which such services would be provided free of charge for the benefit of the women and children in the state.

He said that the state government targets 2.7 million children under the ages of five as well as 500, 000 pregnant women for immunization.

He further stressed that, as part of the state government’s commitment to ensuring good health delivery service, over N4 billion worth of drugs and medical consumables have been provided by the state government with the arrangements to employ the services of 150 nurses to address shortage of manpower in some of the state hospitals.