One person has been reported dead while over 20 persons including students were said to have been hospitalized following a fresh cholera outbreak in the Angwan Lambu area of Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

Investigations reveal that those affected by the diseased were mostly students, who are living in Angwan Lambu, a students’ settlement, close to the state university.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Abraham Ekpo, said some students were hospitalised in the school clinic.

He said: “There was an outbreak of cholera. Some of our students were reported to have been affected by the outbreak. I don’t have the exact number for now, but no death of any student so far.”

The community leader in Angwan Lambu, Mallam Abubakar Mohammed, who also confirmed the incident to newsmen in Keffi on Sunday, said one Ramatu Abdullahi, a housewife and mother of eight lost her life as a result of the outbreak of the disease a day after she was rushed to General Hospital.